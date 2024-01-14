Is love over? Mávila Huertas is having a good time at work after releasing the program 'It happens now', on ATV. However, now it is news because of her sentimental side, since the journalist confirmed that her romantic relationship with the former Minister of Economy Luis Miguel Castilla It ended. What happened? Find out in the following note.

Did Mávila Huertas and Miguel Castilla separate?

Mávila Huertas gave an interview to a local newspaper in which she spoke about various aspects of her work and love life. In the middle of the conversation she confirmed that she was single.

“Love is the most beautiful feeling in the world,” the ATV figure initially told Trome. However, she immediately pointed out that she was no longer having an affair with the former minister.

“Singleness is my current state. “Solitude is necessary”admitted the television host, without giving more details of the reasons for their separation.

What was the relationship between Mávila Huertas and Luis Miguel Castilla like?

In December 2020, Mávila Huertas surprised by sharing a publication on her Instagram in which she confirmed that she was having an affair with the former Minister of Economy Luis Miguel Castilla.

“I met Miguel (Castilla) when I did an interview with him on Canal N. I hosted the program. And, look, we have already been together for two years,” the journalist stated to América Televisión.

How old is Mávila Huertas and how old is Luis Miguel Castilla?

The communicator Mávila Huertas turned 53 years old on December 24, 2023, while the former Minister of Economy Luis Miguel Castillas, who was born in October 1968, will turn 55 years old in a few months.