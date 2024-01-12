Christopher Gianotti He had misguided comments on his podcast while interviewing Katia Palma. The fact did not go unnoticed, since netizens and television personalities, such as Ebelin Ortiz, Jaime Chincha and now Mávila Huetasthey talked about the topic directly and indirectly.

YOU CAN SEE: Jaime Chincha to Christopher Gianotti: “You are wrong, children with anemia already start from inequality”

What did Mávila Huertas say about Christopher Gianotti's statements?

After the unfortunate comments of Gianottiwell-known figures spoke out; Mávila Huertas, among them: ““We live in a country where many Peruvians do not have opportunities, precisely to build that future.”Huertas said. “These differences are what we have to resolve and we cannot simply hold someone who was born poor responsible for not having the ability to overcome that poverty. Public education exists for something, the State exists for something.”he added.

Finally sentence: “We have to learn to give opportunities to those Peruvians who do not have them, so that from those opportunities they begin to build a better future. It is unfair and to accuse the poor and say 'you are poor because of yourself and nothing more than your fault, it seems that it is not very good”.

What happened to Christopher Gianotti?

YOU CAN SEE: Ebelin Ortiz after controversial comments by Christopher Gianotti: “Scams with useless cars”

Gianottigenerated controversy by stating the following: “I'm very crude about this. This false discourse of 'Oh, we don't have the same opportunities'; That is something that you have to generate. That is something that people do not understand and for so many years they have lied to us, they have divided us(…) I know people who, in addition to being wonderful, have come from very remote towns in our country and who today are entrepreneurs. “They have moved forward and their surroundings were nothing.”

#Mávila #Huertas #statements #Christopher #Gianotti #Education #exists