Mávila Huertas preferred to remain silent since Juliana Oxenford claimed that she lied to him when she asked him if he would take her place in atv. However, now, Mávila decided to speak out for the first time about this controversy sparked by the statements of Marcelo Oxenford's daughter, who pointed out that on that channel they needed a “more docile voice,” in reference to Huertas. Below, in this note, she knows all the details.

What did Mávila Huertas say about the controversy with Juliana Oxenford?

Mávila Huertas premiered his newscast 'It happens now' last Monday, January 8 on the ATV signal. In her first episode, the journalist only thanked the channel for her “support and trust,” but she did not refer to the accusations she made. Juliana Oxenford following his entry.

Now, Huertas decided to speak out about the controversy with Oxenford in conversation with Pamela Vértiz for Sunday 'Day D'.

“I didn't want to respond publicly either, but I will do it with you for the first time,” Mávila is heard saying in the preview of the interview, which will be broadcast this Sunday, January 14, starting at 9.55 pm on ATV.

Did Juliana Oxenford question Mávila about his work as a journalist?

After leaving ATV, Juliana Oxenford He has not hesitated to talk to different media and, a few days ago, he gave an interview in which he once again attacked his colleague. Mávila Huertas, whom he questioned for the decisions he made in his role as journalist.

“I don't agree with her journalistically on many things. The thing about the cryptanalyst seemed terrifying to me, that should not have happened, such an important 'Fourth Estate' team should not have been allowed to leave. Heavyweights”, were the words of Oxford for 'Café con la Chevez'.