Mávila Huertas was absent from Cuarto Poder, last Sunday, June 27, surprising America TV viewers. This raised suspicions about a possible resignation.

The journalist left a message on social networks after completing the space that she provisionally led Melissa peschiera. In this publication, he is seen posing with his pet and wearing a mask. In the text that accompanied the photograph, he suggested that he was going through a difficult time.

“Here we go to sleep, hoping that tomorrow will start a good week. These have not been easy times, but I hope that you do not lack health or the love of your family and friends. Sometimes from the most difficult situations great opportunities arise. Thanks in particular to you, whom I am not going to mention, but you know perfectly who you are “, he stated in his official account of Instagram.

Mávila Huertas after being absent from Fourth Estate: “These have not been easy times”

Mávila Huertas is absent in Fourth Estate

Mávila Huertas did not appear for the last broadcast of Cuarto Poder. In its replacement was journalist Melissa Peschiera, who informed viewers of the reasons for his presence.

As he commented during the first minutes of the informative program on América Televisión, the main host of the space is licensed.

“I am going to accompany you in today’s edition of Cuarto Poder, because my colleague Mávila Huertas is in poor health, he’s in the middle of a medical break. She has not given up, she is coming back “ , he specified.

In the same way, she expressed her commitment to the América Televisión Sunday morning: “I am standing here in front of you with the commitment to bring you today a balanced, respectful, honest program … honest journalism like the one I know how to do and the one I want to do” .

Mávila Huertas took the leadership of Fourth Power

In January 2021, the journalist surprised by appearing in Cuarto Poder to replace Sol Carreño. She was accompanied by Federico Salazar.

“Good evening and welcome to this extraordinary edition of Cuarto Poder. Good evening and welcome Federico ”, the communicator began her introductory speech.

Fourth Estate, Federico Salazar, Mávila Huertas

Mávila Huertas confirms romance with Luis Miguel Castilla

The América TV journalist revealed at the end of December 2020 her relationship with former minister Luis Miguel Castilla. Through social networks, he left her a romantic message.

“This is the smile I want to see for the rest of my life, every day. Love you ”, was Mávila’s message in her Instagram stories.

Mávila’s photo and message to her partner. Photo: capture / Instagram

Mávila Huertas calls Lescano “Merino”

During the presidential debate that América TV broadcast in March of this year, Mávila Huertas starred in a ‘blooper’ by confusing the name of the candidate Merino.

The journalist, who was moderator, called the representative of Popular Action “Merino”. “Time served candidate Merino. We thank all the candidates for their presentation in this first part of the final debate, ”said the communicator.

Mavila Huertas

Mávila Huertas underwent a COVID-19 test for prevention

After Federico Salazar’s coronavirus infection, it was learned that Verónica Linares and Mávila Huertas underwent a test to rule out having been infected with COVID-19.

“They already took the test today and are waiting for the results”, was the statement of the journalist confirmand

Verónica Linares and Mávila Huertas

or that both communicators took such precautions.

Mavila Huertas, latest news:

