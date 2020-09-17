The Spanish cycling coach Gema Pascual confirmed this Wednesday the list of seven cyclists who will represent Spain in the cross-country and road events of the World Cups Road Cycling, to be held in Imola (Italy) from September 24 to 27.

With such a mountainous route of 143 kilometers and 2,800 meters of unevenness in the five laps of the World Cup circuit, Pascual has decided to bet on a block in which Mavi García, Spanish time and distance champion and double stage winner and second overall in the Tour de l’Ardeche, and Ane Santesteban will leave as the main assets to fight for the rainbow jersey.

The Spanish team also mixes the seniority of Gloria Rodríguez, Alicia González and Lourdes Oyarbide with the youth of Sandra Alonso and Sara Martín, who will compete in the absolute distance event despite being of the under-23 age and who will try to stand up to the dominance of the Netherlands with Anna Van der Breggen and Annemiek Van Vleuten.

For the time trial, on a practically flat 32-kilometer track, Pascual has chosen Sara Martín, runner-up in Spain in the modality, and Lourdes Oyarbide, fourth in the nationals this year.