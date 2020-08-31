Doncic he averages 29.6 points, 10 rebounds and 8.6 assists in the playoffs. With almost 50% in shots, 34.3% in triples and an improvable 68% in free throws. its true shooting percentage, a figure that weighs all the launches made, exceeds 62%. An excellent figure for a player who monopolizes 37% of his team’s possessions, who facilitates 46% of his teammates’ baskets with his passes when he is on the court and who captures, pivot numbers, 16% of the rebounds you have a shot. Porzingis, 2.21, it is 15%. The Slovenian has also signed two of the three triple-doubles that have been seen in these bubble playoffs (the other is from Lebron James) and has the Clippers, one of the thunderous favorites to the ring, in a dangerous 2-2. Scared The surprise, if Mavericks consume it, it would be tremendous. In efficiency (PER), he is the eighth of the playoffs (29.6). He is also third in points and assists and seventh in rebounds.