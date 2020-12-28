Humiliation at the Staples Center. Dallas Mavericks swept the Clippers in Los Angeles by a resounding difference of 51 points (73-124). It was a scuffle that Kawhi Leonard saw from the bench because of the eight stitches on his lip from the blow of his teammate Serge Ibaka. It was a real slaughter that was already historic at halftime: 27-77, the biggest difference seen in NBA history at the completion of the first two quarters. It was a drain that ended in the Clippers’ worst loss ever in the NBA.

And Luka Doncic was already there. The Slovenian guard signed 18 points (7 of 14 in field goals and without hitting any of his three attempts of three), 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Closed with alone 24 + 9 + 8, one step away from their first triple-double of the season after failing to score a triple-double in the previous two games, which ended in defeat for the Mavs.

Josh Richardson was his best squire with 21 points. Between the two they tied the Angelenos from a first quarter in which Dallas had already reached 36 points. They would score another 41 in the second. The Los Angeles defense could not bear the offensive pressure of the Texans and their offense was a huge disaster: none of their players reached 20 points. Paul George was the leading scorer with 15, while Serge Ibaka stayed at 13.

A very bad day for a franchise that started the season well, with two wins, one included against its neighbors, the Lakers, but that once again bent the knee as it happened in the last playoffs. There, in the first round, they suffered against Dallas, with Doncic superhuman, before falling in the semifinals against the Denver Nuggets with a comeback included (from 3-1 to 3-4). The Mavs choke on the Clippers and Doncic once again gives a blow to the history of the North American League.