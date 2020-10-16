The FP2 in MotoGP of the Aragon GP it was an entertaining final attack for a spot in the top ten. This was because the cold track is expected for FP3, despite the fact that its start was delayed for half an hour to gain some temperature on the asphalt (10:25) and not a single Ducati entered Q2 provisionally. Maverick led, who had already commanded in the morning with a time two seconds slower than the 1: 47.771 signed in the afternoon and that is still 1.1 of the track record, held by Marc Márquez since 2015.

The Spaniard from Yamaha has surpassed Quartararo, who has been second, by 0.249, and who was not affected in the afternoon by the hard fall in the morning suffered at 150 per hour, coming to the braking of Turn 8. The Frenchman got up with a slight limp, but nothing important for a 21-year-old boy who in his second season in the queen class leads with 10 points of advantage over the second.

That position in the general is occupied Mir, who finished fourth on this first day. It has also been surpassed by Morbidelli, who has been third, but Suzuki’s had good feelings, being constant and the fastest in the fourth quarter. In addition, the Mallorcan is a racing animal, where he always goes ahead, so it is a good sign that he has started on the right foot.

His timing could have been a bit better, but he encountered some traffic on the track in the final part. Petrucci and his Ducati hindered his path somewhat and he was not shy about showing his anger. At the end of the session, the winner of the previous race, at Le Mans, apologized to Mir and Mir accepted his apology from bike to bike by showing his thumbs up.

The other drivers with provisional direct access to Q2 have been Crutchlow, Aleix, Pol, Álex Márquez, Nakagami and Rins. It is surprising that a circuit with such a long straight and in which it has already flown at 351 per hour there are no Ducati in the top ten. Zarco was 11th, Rabat 12th, Dovizioso 13th, Miller 14th, Petrucci 15th and Bagnaia 19th. Lecuona, meanwhile, 19th.