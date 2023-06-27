The conventional image of Marsa world shrouded in reddish and dusty hues, becomes a fascinating sight when viewed through the eyes of ultraviolet light.

Thanks to two new images captured by NASA’s MAVEN spacecraft in July 2022 and January 2023, we can see the red planet glowing in brilliant hues of purple, green, and even subtle shades of red wine and navy blue.

These stunning images were obtained by the Imaging Ultraviolet Spectrograph (IUVS) instrument, located on NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) space probe.

Planetary scientists have used this advanced technology to give us a unique look at the Red Planet from different perspectives as the MAVEN mission orbits the Sun.

The MAVEN mission was launched on November 18, 2013 and successfully entered Martian orbit on September 21, 2014.

It has been a fundamental milestone in our understanding of the atmosphere, climate history, and possible habitability of Mars.

Equipped with a suite of specialized science instruments, the MAVEN spacecraft has investigated the Martian upper atmosphere and ionosphere, as well as the interactions between solar energy, wind, and the planet’s atmosphere.

This is one of the photos of Mars in ultraviolet light

The main objective of the mission is to discover how the atmosphere and climate of Mars have evolved over time, shedding light on the processes that led to the loss of water and other volatile compounds from its surface.

While the colors we see in these images don’t actually exist on the planet, since ultraviolet rays are invisible to the naked eye, image processing allows us to recreate specific features using false colors.

The first image reveals the Argyre Basin, one of the deepest craters on Mars, located at the bottom left. This crater is shrouded in a hazy atmosphere that appears in a soft pale pink hue.

In these images, the purple areas represent the presence of ozone in the Martian atmosphere, while the white and blue areas symbolize the clouds and haze found in the planet’s skies.

At the bottom, you can also see the ice cap of the south pole, which decreases in size due to the relative heat of summer.

The second image, captured in January 2023, reveals a large amount of white clouds and the deep canyons of Valles Marineris, showing a tan-like hue on the lower left.

The planet’s surface may appear tan or green, depending on how the image has been optimized to increase contrast and show detail. In addition, numerous scattered craters can be observed on the surface.

“MAVEN’s IUVS instrument measures wavelengths from 110 to 340 nm, outside the visible spectrum,” the MAVEN team members explained.

“To make these wavelengths visible to the human eye and easier to interpret, images are rendered at varying brightness levels in three ultraviolet wavelength ranges, which appear as red, green, and blue. Thus Similarly, atmospheric ozone is displayed in a purple hue, while clouds and haze appear in white or blue.”

NASA scientists have high expectations that these stunning images will help them better understand the planet’s tenuous atmosphere and its fascinating past.

Like Earth, Mars experiences four seasons due to its axial tilt, although Martian seasons are about twice as long as Earth’s.

As we deepen our study of Mars, each new image and discovery brings us closer to unraveling the mysteries of our planetary neighbor and, perhaps, revealing clues to the existence of life on other worlds.