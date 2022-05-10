Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Mavari Irrigation Module in Ahome you will find financially healthy and it will go ahead with the irrigation commitments contracted with the producers.

Cristian Rodrigo Rodríguez, president of the organization, pointed out that definitely thanks to the good management of the resources provided by users through the payment of fees for the irrigation water service, this Association of agricultural producer users has been consolidated during the last years for the benefit of all producers.

He pointed out that this is a reality, since without indebting the organization, the machinery park was strengthened through the direct acquisition of various operational and field equipment that have come to reinforce the different programs that are developed in the different production areas.

Cristian Rodrigo made a call to all producers to remain united because this is imperative for the organization to continue strengthening itself by responding to the needs of all users.