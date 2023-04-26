The long weekend of April 25th that we have just left behind was for many Italians the right occasion to take a few days off, perhaps at the beach given the good weather that characterized these four days. But there were also tens of thousands of people who decided instead to take advantage of this bridge to go and visit the Turin Automobile Museum, or more commonly MAUTO.

More than 10,000 visitors

The numbers speak for themselves: from Friday 21 April to Tuesday 25 April the MAUTO it counted over 10,600 visitors. An important figure, which testifies not only to an increasingly unbridled passion for engines on the part of Italians, but also a similar sentiment that is manifesting itself outside national borders: in fact, the percentage of visitors was very high foreignerscoming mainly from northern Europe, more precisely from Belgium, Holland, Germany, Switzerland and France.

Guided tours, what a success

As often happens, the many and varied ones have attracted the interest of enthusiasts guided tours organized by the museum: in this sense, both those of the permanent collection and those of the temporary exhibitions currently underway have received great appreciation.

Exhibitions under construction

We remind you that at the moment the MAUTO hosts the setting up of exhibits “The Golden Age of Rally”, the great retrospective dedicated to the golden years of rally competitions, “L’Iso adventure”, which instead tells the great industrial story of the Iso brand, and “Arte di boita: the Turin art of transforming the substance”, which consists of a performance that stages the unique creation of a car and pays homage to the creativity and technique of the Turin ateliers of the 1950s and 1960s, known as boite.