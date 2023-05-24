The Phenomenon Investigator UFO best known in Mexico jamie maussanis sure that the frequent volcanic activity of the popocatepetl It is because an alien portal is hidden inside it. This was made known through a publication that he made through his official Twitter account.

scientists from @POT they have affirmed that the Magnetic or Dimensional Portals are invisible and evasive, they open and close without warning; the Office of the Third Millennium invites you to study the Popocatépetl Volcano; without a doubt a Portal #UAP already located:https://t.co/UlWAJkqGdX pic.twitter.com/9ANWLZbZo7 — Jaime Maussan (@jaimemaussan1) May 22, 2023

Despite having said that these portals are invisible and evasive, he also declared that areas where these dimensional portals exist have already been detected and that one of them is located in the Popocatépetl crater where, according to him, objects appear and disappear throughout the year. anus.

As proof, he mentions that on October 14, 2021, the cameras posted to monitor the volcano’s activity captured a fairly large cylinder on the left side of Popocatépetl that disappeared as it approached the crater.

Maussan said his program team Third millenniumnoted that, during the last days in which the activity of the volcano has intensified, some “strange luminous forms” have been seen coming out of the interior of the volcano and ascending through the crater area.

Finally, he stressed that in the images captured at dawn on May 15, a luminous object can be seen entering the Popocatépetl crater.