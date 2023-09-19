In recent days, a controversy has broken out around the alleged evidence of extraterrestrial life presented by Jaime Maussanrenowned researcher of the phenomenon UFO in Mexico. During a remote interview with a Peruvian newscast, Maussan was directly confronted by the presenter regarding the alleged fraud of the bodies that he claimed were of origin alien. These bodies turned out to be Nazca mummies mutilated and modified, which, in addition, were illegally stolen from Peru.

🚨| Jaime Maussan, who showed the supposed “non-human remains” in the Mexican Congress, arguing live with a Peruvian journalist.

pic.twitter.com/FY86qjgDZW — We are Cosmos (@InformaCosmos) September 18, 2023

The reaction of Maussan when faced with the journalist’s questions, it was remarkable. He lost his composure and chose to call the interviewer a liar, avoiding answering the questions raised clearly and precisely. Notably Maussan He had previously presented these bodies in the Congress of the Mexican Republic, in a hearing in which he sought recognition of the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (FANIs).

The impact of this event even reached the international community. During a press conference of the POTUS authorities were consulted about the “evidence” of extraterrestrial life presented by Maussan. The POT They responded emphatically that they have hundreds of samples of space material, ready for any researcher interested in working with them. They also urged Maussan and to the Mexican authorities to share any evidence of life alien that they may possess, for proper investigation.

On the other hand, the Minister of Culture of Peru clarified that the bodies in question are Nazca mummies and announced the beginning of an investigation to determine how and by whom they were illegally removed from the country. Regarding the assertions of Maussan about the alleged validation of their evidence by the UNAMthis institution distanced itself from any association with the controversy over the existence of life alien. They claimed that they only carried out Carbon 14 dating tests on a sample of material provided by Maussanwith the sole purpose of determining its age and that it was never discussed where the samples came from nor were they asked to determine their origin.

Via: x

Editor’s note: Maussan is a mockery, a charlatan who has deceived people for decades. Nowadays it is more difficult to make a living from that. This is a reality that he cannot understand or bear. We are no longer in the 80s or 90s, when what happened on TV was almost impossible to confront or deny.