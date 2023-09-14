As is already known, in recent days news has emerged regarding extraterrestrial life from the expert on the subject in Mexico, Jaime Maussanthat when it was announced in USA that supposedly hid ships in certain areas of the country. For this reason, the insider himself has gone to politicians to express that these facts must be officially recognized.

According to what was said by the media, Maussan asked Mexican legislators to recognize the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (FANI)which is an equivalent to UFO but dedicated to the Hispanic part of the language. Something that has been absurd for some users on social networks around the world, especially in the country where this investigator of these events comes from.

Here is what he said in court:

It is transcendental to recognize these phenomena in Mexico, to make our country one of the first to accept the presence of non-humans on our planet. It is inevitable, sooner or later we have to do it. Here is the opportunity to make an amendment to the Mexican Airspace Protection Law to recognize the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon. Our universe consists of trillions of galaxies. According to the latest astronomical calculations, it may be made up of 100 sextillion planets. The possibility of even intelligent life existing is indisputable; However, for science it is difficult to accept that intelligent life can move from one world to another, because the distances are very great, at least, they are for us.

As we already mentioned, this is a kind of follow-up to the news that was released in July, which talks about the United States government supposedly finding alien objects that include high-caliber technology. Something that until now has remained simple words by a former military man from that country.

Via: Forbes

Editor’s note: The truth is that it is difficult to believe that people take time for these things instead of more important situations. However, this is how we are in the country, with a government that holds meetings that make no sense at all.