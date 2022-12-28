The Juárez team wants to take a different step within the MX League, they are tired of being a common team that does not aim to win anything in Mexican soccer and wants to gain more prominence little by little. That is why in recent years they have moved within the market looking to sign footballers who make a difference in favor of the club.
This winter the frontiers have tried again but they have not had the best of fortune, since one of their reinforcements has suffered a serious injury and will miss the entire semester, in addition, their biggest market objective, the Argentine Mauro Zárate, who at some point seemed like an imminent signing for the ‘bravos’ team, has reconsidered his arrival at the team from northern Mexico and it seems that this movement will fall in the following hours.
César Luis Merlo anticipates that what seemed like a closed signing is on pause today and with options to fall than to materialize, the globetrotter Mauro Zárate has on the table the possibility of arriving at the MLS with a more lucrative contract and with better living conditions , thus, the 35-year-old Argentine veteran would put aside any option to play in Mexico within the MX League and will fly to the United States in the following days, also remembering that he is a free agent player what that facilitates his arrival to almost any team that wants him.
#Mauro #Zárate #stops #arrival #Mexico #due #interest #MLS
