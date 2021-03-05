In Liniers, the words of Mauro Zárate and his promises not to wear another shirt other than that of Vélez Sarsfield still hurt. The times he had to visit José Amalfitani, the public showed all their fury against the forward who broke his word to play for Boca Juniors. On this occasion, Mauro will go to Fortín a little calmer since due to the pandemic, there will be no fans who express their anger.

” In Argentina I only play in Vélez ”, were the words of Zárate that later could not respect. The fans of the Liniers club had an idol for the player who had returned at a difficult time from the team that was fighting for permanence in the First Division. They even went to greet him from his flight to Ezeiza without imagining what would come next.

When it seemed that Mauro had everything agreed to renew in Vélez, news surprised all Liniers: ” Zárate is going to Boca ”.

” I accept my mistake. I decided to go this way and disappoint the people of Vélez who gave me so much love. Playing in Boca is a sporting challenge. If it was for the economic thing, I was lying on the beach in Dubai, “the striker had tears in his eyes in an interview with TyC Sports.

He added: “There were many sleepless nights. I’m trying to get through this hard time because I feel like I’m breaking my word. It hurts because I thought I was never going to play for another club in Argentina and I know I let them down. It will be waiting for everything to pass. Reassure my wife and children. “

The Boca footballer has already visited Liniers twice. The first was for the 2019 Super League Cup where the fury of the fans and the chants against them when the Argentine National Anthem was sung is remembered, while the second was for the 2019/20 Super League where, as in the Cup, the insults were not long in coming. Both games ended 0-0.

On previous occasions, Mauro preferred not to speak or answer the people of the Fort. But in the second leg of the Super League Cup match, Boca won on penalties in La Bombonera and the former Lazio left a phrase of relief in the face of so much harassment in a note after the game for Fox Sports: ” The big team passed ” .

In this way, Vélez will receive Xeneize on date 4 of group B of the Professional League Cup, in a match that promises. Those from Liniers will seek to continue on the right path since they are first in their area with three wins while Boca, after their poor performance against Claypole, will have to improve their game to be in the top positions.

