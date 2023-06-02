Brazilian and Russian foreign ministers are in South Africa for a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers

Minister Mauro Vieira (Foreign Affairs) will meet on Friday (2.Jun.2023) with Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia. The meeting will be at the Twelve Apostles Hotel, in Cape Town (South Africa), at 8:30 am (Brasília time). The 2 are in the country for a meeting of the chancellors of the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). The 2 had already met in Brazil in April.