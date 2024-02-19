The meeting will be held this Monday; Itamaraty considered the Israeli government's reaction to Lula's statements serious and saw the meeting with the Brazilian ambassador at the Holocaust Museum as a provocation

Minister Mauro Vieira (Foreign Affairs) summoned the Israeli ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Zonshine, for clarification on the Israeli government's meeting with the Brazilian ambassador to the country, Frederico Meyer, held at the Holocaust Museum this Monday (19.Feb. 2024), and the declaration that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is “persona non grata” in the country.

The meeting should be held this Monday (Feb. 19, 2024), at the Itamaraty Palace, in Rio. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that Zonshine's call will take place “given the seriousness of the Israeli government’s statements.”

This Monday, Meyer was called to a meeting with the Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, in Tel Aviv. The meeting, however, was held at the Holocaust Museum.

The choice of location was frowned upon by Brazilian diplomats, who viewed the move as a provocation and an attempt to further escalate the diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

The meeting between Katz and Meyer was called after Lula compared Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip with the extermination of Jews by Adolf Hitler in World War II.

After the meeting, Katz declared that Lula is “persona non grata” in the country and demanded a retraction from Lula. O Power360 found that this should not be done, however.

Earlier, the Brazilian government had already decided to call Meyer back to Brazil. The diplomat will board on Tuesday (20.Feb.2024). The series of calls from side to side makes a possible diplomatic solution more distant.

Vieira is in Rio for the G20 foreign ministers meeting, which will be held on Thursday (22.Feb.2024).

Read the full note from Itamaraty:

“In view of the seriousness of this morning's statements by the Israeli government, Minister Mauro Vieira, who is in Rio de Janeiro for the G20 meeting, summoned Israeli ambassador Daniel Zonshine to appear today at the Itamaraty Palace, in Rio. And he called for consults the Brazilian ambassador in Tel Aviv, Frederico Meyer, who is leaving for Brazil tomorrow.”