The diplomat Mauro Vieira took office on the night of this Monday (2.jan.2023) as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). In a ceremony held at the Itamaraty Palace, Vieira spoke of the country’s reappointment after a “Unprecedented Retreat” in foreign policy.

“The good news, as President Lula has said, is that Brazil is back”, declared the minister. In his speech, Vieira did not thank his predecessor, Carlos França, and criticized his management. He further advocated bringing the country back to a “intense international protagonism”so that Brazilians “be proud again”.

Vieira mentioned the “absence” of Brazil in Latin American politics: “Of all the absences from Brazil, the abandonment of Latin America is perhaps the one that caused us the most damage”. At the ceremony, he said that Brazil should prioritize relations with Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

With a speech focused on environmental sustainability and the country’s social development, the diplomat stated that South America faces serious problems, a situation that, according to him, is aggravated by the climate emergency.

He also said that he will have an environmental and climate diplomacy “active”. The minister’s statement also makes reference to the former president’s management Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which was heavily criticized by authorities and international organizations for its environmental policies.

Vieira mentioned the highlight of Lula’s inauguration, on Sunday (Jan 1, 2023), in the international press, and declared that the president plans to reopen channels before “blocked”. She added that the PT “set the tone” that its foreign policy will be geared towards international trust.

As for his management, the minister said that Brazil should maintain relations “on an equal footing” with the United States and that intends to reassume Brazil’s neutral position regarding the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

For the last 4 years, Bolsonaro and his sons have maintained a close relationship with the US government, mainly because of former President Donald Trump, in addition to adopting a partial attitude towards Israel.

For the Itamaraty General Secretariat, Vieira had announced the name of the Brazilian ambassador to Romania, Maria Laura Rocha, who was at the ceremony and was applauded by the audience.

On the occasion, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Celso Amorim, who will take over as Lula’s special advisor for international affairs, and his predecessor, Carlos França, were present.

Also present were the president of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Rosa Weber; Supreme Minister Ricardo Lewandowski; the new Minister of the Environment in the Lula government, Marina Silva; the Minister of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), Maria Thereza de Assis Moura; and Senator Jean Paul Prates, nominated to take over Petrobras.

Who is Mauro Vieira?

Mauro Vieira71 years old, is a career diplomat and held the position from 2015 to 2016, in the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT). Afterwards, he was the permanent representative of Brazil at the UN (United Nations). Before being nominated by Lula, he was Brazil’s ambassador to Croatia.

In the speech, the diplomat thanked Dilma and said he had to leave office in the midst of a “painful” impeachment process. “I now accept the challenge of returning to this place aware that Brazil has a lot to do to build its reintegration in the world and in its own region”.

Vieira was also Ambassador to the United States, from 2010 to 2015, and to Argentina, from 2004 to 2010. In addition to his training at the Rio Branco Institute, he holds a Bachelor of Laws from the Fluminense Federal University.

At Itamaraty, the new minister has already performed other functions linked to the command of the ministry. He was coordinator of International Acts, assistant and chief of staff to the Secretary General of the portfolio and chief of staff to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.