In an interview with “CNN”, the minister said that the expansion was done “by consensus” and that Brazil presented 3 criteria adopted

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, said he did not agree with the analysis that the 15th BRICS Summit, held in Johannesburg, South Africa, ended with the strengthening of China’s influence over the bloc with the accession of 6 new countries .

In an interview with CNNpublished this Sunday (27.Aug.2023), Vieira argues that the 1st reason for him to be against the analysis is because the decisions of the group, currently formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, are made by consensus .

“So the 5 countries agreed. If any of them were against the expansion, they just had to declare themselves and there would be no expansion”, he told the vehicle during his trip in Luanda, Angola. The minister accompanied the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on his visit to the country, which ended on Saturday (26.Aug).

Vieira also stated that the Brics adopted 3 criteria defended by Brazil for future expansions, something that represented a victory for the country. Are they:

commitment to reforms of the global governance system, especially at the UN and the organization’s Security Council. “The need for reform of the UN Security Council was accepted by the 5 Brics countries, in both categories, with specific mentions to the other 3 Brics countries that are not permanent members of the Security Council, which are Brazil, India and Africa. southern”, he said.

implementation of a mechanism to promote trade between the BRICS countries and other nations through local currencies. According to Vieira, Brazil presented at the summit, as well as the other countries in the group, a study carried out by the Minister of Finance on the subject; It is

any expansion must consider regional balance or representativeness. That was the reason for Brazil to defend Argentina’s entry, although it is not yet known whether the South American country will actually be part of the bloc. The candidates who will run for the Argentine Presidency on October 22, Javier Milei and Patricia Bullrich, said they were against.

BRICS EXPANSION

The Brics announced the start of the bloc’s expansion process on Thursday (24.Aug.2023), the last day of the 15th Summit of the group–read here (329 KB) the final declaration of the meeting. The 6 countries that will join the Brics from January 2024 are:

Argentina;

Saudi Arabia;

Egypt;

United Arab Emirates;

Ethiopia; It is

Will.

Ethiopia was the last country to join the list of new members. The country entered the list on the last day of negotiations at the request of South Africa to give more representation to the continent.

With the new composition, the group’s population goes from 41% to 46% of the planet. The bloc’s GDP by purchasing power parity will be 36.6% of the world total, according to studies to which the Power360 had access.