Brazil has not signed a joint UN declaration on human rights violations by Ortega; Itamaraty defends dialogue

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, said that Brazil did not sign the joint declaration of the UN (United Nations) on violations of rights in Nicaragua because the document states “differences in language and approach” in relation to what the government of the president defends Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

According to Vieira, Brazil expressed its concern with the crimes committed by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s administration, but preferred to prioritize dialogue. “The 1st step, in Brazil’s opinion, should always be the attempt to seek an understanding. Those who know the history of Brazilian foreign policy know this”, said the chancellor in an interview with the newspaper The State of S. Paulo published this Friday (10.mar.2023).

On March 3, the Brazilian government remained silent during the UN Human Rights Council meeting that addressed the human rights situation in Nicaragua.

Experts from the organization have drawn up a joint representation, which was endorsed by 54 countries. The signatories agreed that the Nicaraguan government committed “serious and systematic violations“which can be considered”crimes against humanity”. Among them, torture, extrajudicial executions and arbitrary arrests.

The document was based on data from a report made by the UN (here’s the full –316 KB–, in English). In it, Ortega and his deputy, Rosario Murillo, also first lady of Nicaragua, are accused of abuse of power, which would have triggered in episodes of “lethal violence” against the population itself.

NICARAGUA AND LULA

Ortega has governed Nicaragua since 2007. reelected on November 7, 2021 in an election process deemed fraudulent by US and EU (European Union) observers. That year, repression intensified in the country. Ortega had his main opponents arrested and ran for re-election against 5 unknown candidates – indicated as government collaborators.

In addition to the pre-candidates, dozens of other people were arrested, including politicians, businessmen, farmers, students and journalists opposed to the government.

According to Mechanism for Political Prisoners of Nicaragua, a human rights organization that investigates politically motivated arrests in the country, as of January 31, 2023, Nicaragua had 245 people imprisoned for ideological reasons. Here’s the report complete (674 KB, in Spanish).

At the end of November 2021, the PT deleted the greeting note from its official website to the elections in Nicaragua that gave victory to Ortega. President Lula and the Nicaraguan have been known for a long time.

Shortly before the deletion of the note, Lula comparedin interview with the spanish newspaper the countryOrtega’s time in government to that of Angela Merkel, then chancellor of Germany, and Felipe González, former president of Spain.

Lula questioned:Why can Angela Merkel stay in power for 16 years and Daniel Ortega not? Why can Felipe González stay in power for 14 years? What’s the logic?”. Questioned about the arrest of protesters opposing the Ortega government, Lula said he cannot “judge what happened in Nicaragua.