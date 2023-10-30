The meeting will be on Monday (Oct 30), at the UN headquarters, in New York; the war between Israel and Hamas will be discussed

Itamaraty informed this Sunday (Oct 29, 2023) that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, will leave for New York (United States) this evening. He will participate in an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council (United Nations) to address the war between Israel and Hamas.

The meeting will be on Monday (Oct 30). It will discuss yet another way to define measures to ensure access for the population of the Gaza Strip to humanitarian assistance and protect civilians. Brazil presides over the collegiate until October 31st.

Since the first meeting of the Security Council to discuss the progress of the war, at least 4 proposed resolutions have been vetoed by the countries that are part of the United Nations body. There were two proposals from Russia, one from Brazil and one from the United States.

The UN Security Council is responsible for ensuring international peace. It has 5 permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates are part of the rotating council.

With information from Brazil Agency.