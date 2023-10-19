Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/18/2023 – 22:25

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, stated this Wednesday, 18th, that, even if the UN Security Council discussed classifying Hamas as a terrorist group, the initiative would not be successful. During a session of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Council, Vieira spoke about the issue when defending the Brazilian government’s position of not classifying Hamas as a terrorist group.

According to him, Brazil adopts the UN Security Council classification to designate terrorist entities, which does not include the Palestinian group.

Asked by senator Carlos Viana (Podemos-MG), president of the Brazil-Israel Friendship Group, about why Brazil did not propose at the UN that the classification change, since Brazil presides over the Security Council, Vieira said that the proposal would not advance in the Security Council due to opposition from Russia and China.

According to the minister, any harsher language in the Security Council would not be approved, nor even accepted by the other members to be put on paper. Furthermore, it would not be in accordance with the classification of the collegiate itself.

“You may say that it is absurd, but it reflects the current situation of the Security Council, hence our traditional position for more than 30 years. We fight for modernization, for the reform of the Security Council, which needs to be more democratic, more open, with greater participation from important and relevant countries”, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“Hamas is also a political party, it has an administrative side, and it has two brigades, which are the armed wing. Neither the organization as a whole nor the brigades have been considered terrorist organizations by the UN Security Council so far. Therefore, Brazil follows this guidance,” he added.

Defeat in the Security Council

Questioned by senators about Brazilian diplomacy in the Middle East, the chancellor stated that Brazil, as temporary president of the Council, did not intend to take a political position with the resolution text he suggested, but which ended up defeated.

The Brazilian resolution condemned Hamas’ terrorist acts and advocated an end to attacks on the civilian population in Gaza. If approved, it would only have symbolic value.

The American ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas Greenfield, praised the Brazilian initiative, but said that the text was vetoed for not mentioning Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas. She also indicated that the White House prefers to adopt unilateral negotiations in the Middle East rather than pursue, at the moment, a consensus at the UN.

UN reform

At the hearing, Vieira once again defended UN reform, a historic theme in Brazilian diplomacy. “Everything that happened is yet another argument in favor of reforming the Security Council, which would transform the UN into a more executive, more active organization, more present in resolving conflicts,” said the chancellor. “Perhaps today we are facing a very serious conflict that catches our attention and wakes us all up about the need for a different international governance, in which we can face these huge challenges.”

The chancellor’s statement coincides with the political pressure exerted by the Lula government, in different multilateral forums, in favor of a broad reform of the United Nations, giving more protagonism to developing countries and representation of other continents in key bodies. The Lula government argues that the current composition of the council dates back to 1945 and no longer reflects the current composition of the UN, with 195 members.

The Security Council has had five permanent members since it was created, together with the founding of the UN, in 1945, in the context of the end of the Second World War: the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia and China.

New proposed resolution

The government also signaled its willingness to try again to articulate a Security Council resolution, which has been unable to approve anything regarding the conflict for seven years.

“We have to wait a bit for the facts to evolve, if there is a condition to accommodate and it has to be a proposal that is a little different from the current one”, pondered the minister.

According to the ministry, the rejected project condemned the acts of terrorism perpetrated by Hamas in Israel on October 7, 2023; called for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilian hostages; called for a humanitarian pause to allow for the rapid and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid; required the continuous supply of essential goods to the civilian population, such as medical supplies, water and food; and called for the rescinding of the order for civilians and United Nations personnel to evacuate the entire area in Gaza north of Wadi Gaza.

According to Itamaraty, Brazilian diplomacy “will continue seeking to build agreements that alleviate the dramatic humanitarian situation we are witnessing and contribute to the realization of a two-state solution, with an economically viable Palestinian State, living in peace and security with Israel, within its borders. mutually agreed and internationally recognized”.

“The Brazilian government regrets that, once again, the use of the veto has prevented the main body for maintaining peace and international security from acting in the face of the catastrophic humanitarian crisis caused by the most recent escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza. Brazil considers it urgent that the international community establish a ceasefire and resume the peace process”, stated Itamaraty in a note.

Vieira returns to New York today to take over the coordination of the work and try to assist in discussions on peace and humanitarian aid. According to him, the government is concerned about the risk of the conflict “spilling over” to other countries in the region, where thousands of Brazilians live.