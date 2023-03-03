Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil said that the country is committed to combating climate change

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, met this Thursday (2.Mar.2023) with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira. The meeting was held during a meeting of chancellors of G20 countries in New Delhi, India. It was the 1st meeting between the authorities.

In addition to the bilateral relations between the countries, Blinken and Vieira spoke about the fight against climate change and the war in Ukraine. Second announcement of the US State Department, Blinken thanked Brazil’s support for the resolution that condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The document was approved on February 24 by the UN General Assembly (United Nations).

The American also reaffirmed the US commitment to increase the “transparent and mutually beneficial bilateral trade and investment with Brazil”. He also said that the US sees support for the Brazilian climate and deforestation agenda as “essential”.

The Brazilian chancellor made a speech during the meeting with other G20 ministers. Vieira said that Brazil is committed to fighting climate change. He also spoke about the responsibility of the G20 to move forward in the “energy transition agenda“.

The meeting between the Brazilian and the American was held 1 day after the meeting between Mauro Vieira and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov. The Russian chancellor should come to Brazil in the second half of April, according to Itamaraty.