The history of Depor and Mauro Silva go hand in hand. The club’s legend, world champion with Brazil in 1994, lived in Coruña for thirteen years. His children were born there and with the Super Depor, it became eternal. One of the greatest footballers that Spanish football was lucky enough to see play.

In the second part of Mauro Silva’s interview with AS, the vice president of the Paulista Football Federation (FPF) spoke about Depor, the offer he had to preside over the club and, why not, about not be on the list of the historic Ballon d’Or.

How do you see the situation of Depor in recent years?

I see everything with great sadness. With much suffering. For all that this club and this city represents for me. I hope that Depor manages to rebuild itself and return to the First Division, that it fixes all the debt problem. It is a club with wonderful fans, which has one of the most beautiful stadiums in Europe and a city in love with soccer and Brazilian football. I think that a great hobby makes a great club. And the Depor is great. I hope these are times of reflection. It is in difficult moments that you get stronger. But it is very difficult, very hard to see Depor like this.

How did the invitation come to be the manager of the club?

The CEO of Estrella Galicia, Ignacio Rivera, came to São Paulo to try to convince me to run for the presidency. Due to the strength of the company and the image I have in Coruña, our chances of winning would probably be great.

And why didn’t he accept?

Coruña and Depor are very important to me. But I am a man of my word. I had a commitment to those who voted for me in the FPF. We have a four-year term and I couldn’t leave it. What kind of person abandons a commitment in the middle of work? What message would you be sending? Being president of Depor would be an honor. A great challenge, because the club needs to restructure. I was very flattered by the invitation, but I had a commitment to the FPF. Just like when I was a player, other interested parties came up and I didn’t leave, I couldn’t abandon mine in Brazil.

If at another time the opportunity arises again …?

Everything that has to do with Depor, Coruña and Galicia, will always interest me. Any project or idea that comes to me, I will listen to it. They were 13 years in this wonderful city. My children were born there. It is a relationship of much affection and much love. Depor cannot think of a short-term project. We have to think about the future. When I went to Depor, it was because I believed in the project they presented to me. I thought I could help make history at the club. More than money, the most important thing is the project we have and if, at that moment, I am available to carry it out.

How about not being in the election of the Dream Team for the Ballon d’Or?

It’s a topic for fans and specialists to give their opinion … I stopped playing 15 years ago … Maybe in France they didn’t watch Spanish football. They did not see the Super Dépor play. They don’t remember the 1994 World Cup. Of course I would have liked to be on the list. It’s a little frustrating. I think that because of my career, because of how they value me, maybe I deserved to be there.