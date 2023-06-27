At the beginning of his career, Mauro Laínez looked like a prospect with a great future for Mexican soccer. However, with the passage of time, the brilliance of the eldest of the brothers faded. From what was a future in Europe and within the Mexican National Team, he has become one of those players who begin to navigate many teams in the country without penalty or glory, the last of them, the team from the northern border, Juarez.
Right now, Mauro has reported to Club América, owners of his letter, and is doing the pre-season with the team, waiting for André Jardine to define whether or not he wants him in the squad for the next semester, remembering that the Mexican has an agreement with the Lion. That being the case, it seems that the decision has been made earlier than expected, the player will continue in Coapa, but this is due to problems with the squad.
ESPN has confirmed that due to the knee injury, Jonathan Rodríguez will be out of the field for 3 to 4 months, that is, almost the entire regular tournament. For this reason, the coaching staff and the board of directors have made the decision that Mauro remains on the squad for this tournament, because although he is not the brightest player, he is a guy who shares a position with the ‘little head’, that is, It is a direct replacement. The Mexican has few options to have a stellar role within the squad.
