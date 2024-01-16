Last week there was one of the most peculiar cases in the history of the transfer market in Mexico. The Mazatlán team announced the signing of Mauro Laínez from Querétaro and hours later the club from the north of the country learned that it would not be able to use the Mexican on the field for the entire tournament, since last semester he had minutes with both América and Querétaro . According to FIFA rules, you cannot be active in three different clubs in the span of a year.
It is clear that this error is a failure of both the buying club and the player and his legal environment. Now, for Laínez there are only three scenarios to avoid six months of total pause, go to the MLS, a league that is not governed by said FIFA regulations or return to Querétaro or with América and it seems that the latter will be his destiny, since according to what he says Mac Reséndiz, journalist ESPN MexicoLaínez will return to América until the end of Clausura 2024 that has just begun.
Although the source does not give details of the movement, it is easy to conclude that it will be a loan until the end of March, where it will surely be the Mazatlan team that will pay Mauro's salary in full. In Coapa he is receiving Mauro more as a favor to both the player and his family who have been close for years with the club's owner, Emilio Azcárraga, in addition to his management agency, Pitz Group, who have an important relationship with Santiago Bathrooms.
