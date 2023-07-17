After turbulent days, in which Wanda Nara and her family preferred to keep silent, Mauro Icardi reappeared on social networks

After days of silence, Mauro Icardi has finally broken his silence and returned to social media, obviously to make a dedication to the person who is next to him and who he loves. Wanda Nara. The news concerning the show girl is terrible, who according to the Argentine media, following an illness and due checks in the hospital, discovered she has leukemia.

These are great days anxiety and worry in Argentina but not only, after the shocking news concerning one of the most important people in the media not only in South America, but also in Italy.

It is obviously Wanda Nara, show girl, model, presenter, sports attorney and wife of bomber Mauro Icardi.

In recent days, some Argentine media have in fact reported the news concerning a terrible diagnosis discovered by the 36-year-old, who is said to be suffering from leukemia.

In Europe, the newspaper Marca and the journalist took care of spreading the news Jorge Lanata.

📢 Jorge Lanta confirmed that Wanda Nara has leukemia. pic.twitter.com/zeE6A6cE8T — Radio Miter (@radiomitre) July 14, 2023

Apparently last Wednesday Wanda accused a strong stomach painwhich forced her to an emergency hospitalization at the Sanatorium de Los Arcos clinic, in Buenos Aires.

There she would undergo all the necessary tests to find out what caused those illnesses and the results, unfortunately, would have been terrible.

The high white blood cell count and enlarged spleen would lead doctors to have one early diagnosis of leukemia.

Mauro Icardi is close to Wanda Nara

In addition to being a successful woman in various professional fields, Wanda Nara is also a wife and above all, one mom.

Now everyone is worried about her and Mauro Icardi, a former Inter striker currently in force at the Galatasarayhe immediately flew to Argentina to be near his wife and children.

After days of silence, the striker is also back on social media and he obviously did it to make a dedication to his life partner.

He did so by posting some photos of them together, taken during the recent event where Wanda Nara won the Argentine presenter of the year.

No words in the caption, just a Heart for her, to show her love in this difficult moment.