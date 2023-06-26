Mauro Icardi-Milan, the social clue of Wanda Nara

Mauro Icardi to Milan after years as a striker for Inter? A story, posted on Instagram and then deleted by Wanda Nara, is making the Rossoneri fans dream.

The Argentinian striker capped off a triumphant season on loan at Galatasaray (title of Turkey, which the Istanbul club had been missing since 2019 with 22 goals and 7 assists in the league): now he will return to the Paris Saint-Germain, which should put him back on the market and at an affordable price of around 15-20 million (contract expiring in 2024). The salary is heavy (around 7 million), but we could focus on the Growth Decree. In addition, Icardi has an Italian passport in view of the UEFA lists, having “played in an Italian team for at least three years between the ages of 15 and 21”.

The photo shared by the partner and agent – Wanda Nara posing in front of the Milan Cathedral accompanied by the writing ‘Milan’ with an hourglass – made us think of a move by the former Nerazzurri captain to the Rossoneri. Milan, as known, are looking for a striker to shore up the offensive department after the farewell of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Milan transfer market: Icardi, Morata, Lukaku, Openda and Scamacca. Tip hunting

Is it therefore possible that Icardi wears the Milan shirt? Maybe. The Devil, after the decision of Marcus Thuram (who will sign for Inter) is certainly on the hunt for a striker. He keeps talking about Romelu Lukaku in a new transfer market derby again with Inter (who would like Big Rom on loan, but Chelsea are negotiating the sale outright and this puts the Devil in the running). The track that leads to Alvaro Morata remains hot (if Atletico Madrid accept a loan with the right/obligation to buy under certain conditions). Very complicated to get to Lois Openda (50 million Lens valuation for the young talent). Gianluca Scamacca? Only if West Ham loan him out. Now, also the name of Icardi, who would return to Milan after the Nerazzurri adventure, warming the dreams of the Milan fans.

Not just the striker, here’s the latest news on the Rossoneri’s market maneuvers.

