The Paris Saint-Germain of Mauricio Pochettino added his first victory in the league of France this Saturday, after the tie in his debut. In the 3-0 win against Brest, one of the goals came from Mauro Icardi, who with the German Thomas Tuchel had no place in the team and responded to the chance that the Argentine coach gave him.

With Angel Di Maria as a starter and several casualties due to injury (including Neymar and Leandro Paredes), PSG found the advantage in an irregular first half, through Moise Kean.

Although he was more than his rival, he could not liquidate history. However, Icardi entered the complement (he had not played since November 28, when he entered just 5 minutes) and was decisive: first he hit a Kylian Mbappé cross for 2-0 and then assisted Pablo Sarabia for the third.

The joy could not be complete for PSG, because Lyon (lost 2-0) tied it on the hour to Rennes and remains the sole leader of Ligue 1, but now with a single point of advantage over the Parisians.

For his part, with a loose party of Darío Benedetto (He was replaced at 16 from ST), Olympique de Marseille did not go beyond the goalless draw on his visit to Dijon and got off the podium of the table.