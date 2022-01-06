Mauro Icardi fires his bodyguard for love confessions to Wanda Nara, here are all the details

Over the last few hours, one has come news that has left the world of the web speechless. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent on the web, it seems that Mauro Icardi fired his bodyguard after the latter confessed his love for Wanda Nara. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Mauro Icardi never ceases to amaze all his fans. The famous footballer ended up back in the center of the gossip. This time to make him the protagonist of a gossip was the dismissal towards his bodyguard. Here are all the details.

After the scandal involving the triangle between China Suarez, Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara, it seems that between the showgirl and the famous footballer, new ones have emerged problems. This time it was the bodyguard of the PSG football player who again questioned the marriage of the couple.

Indeed, Agustin Longueira indulged in some spicy confessions. He himself decided to declare his own feelings towards the showgirl through social networks. These are statements that have aroused theanger of Mauro Icardi who proceeded to fire him.

Mauro Icardi: Agustine Longueira answers the spicy questions about Wanda Nara

In particular, the bodyguard decided to answer some requests of his followers on his Instagram profile. A user asked him if he liked Wanda Nara and he said yes. These were his words:

I love her.

It’s not all. In a second moment, even more piquant questions came from his parents followers to which Longueira has consented. In light of this, Icardi didn’t think twice about firing him. It was also confirmed his dismissal Rodrigo Lussich, Argentine journalist very close to the couple: