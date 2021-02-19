Resilience. One of the words that best describes Mauro Giallombardo in this situation. Almost 4 years after the car accident that he lived, where he was struggling with death and then had a long recovery process, he overcame and today he fulfills one of his dreams. Giallombardo presented his G129 Team.

The accident that occurred on August 13, 2017 in Villa La Angostura, caused him to be in a coma for a long time and then he had to learn to speak and even walk again. An unmatched strength that makes him continue his career today from the other side of the wheel. In his days as a pilot he was champion of TC Mouras in 2008, TC Pista in 2010 and Turismo Carretera in 2012. By obtaining this last championship he became the first driver to win three of the four ACTC divisions.

A new legend begins to be written with the presentation of his new team. This Sunday 21, at the “Roberto Mouras” racetrack in La Plata, the 1st date 2021 of Road Tourism, the dream of this new project will begin full of strengths and hopes.

With Ford as the brand chosen to accompany this company, it was thought out to the smallest detail: from the number that appears in the name, the historical that identifies what Giallombardo is, to the letter G that accompanies it that represents the initial of his surname, but also the word “To win”.

Mauro Giallombardo launches his team. Photo: G129 official press.

The G129 Team is made up of: the riders Nicolás Trosset Fontana and Agustín De Brabandere, two young drivers on the rise. The engineer Alejandro Garófalo will be the motorcyclist; Gabriel Romero, the manager of the TC car; Ariel Ortiz, the manager of the TC track car; Mariano Giallombardo, the manager of the laboratory; the engineer Federico Raffo, the head of TC and TC Pista engineering; Cristian Galasso, the TC and TC Pista track engineer and Nicolás Piantanida, the workshop engineer.

“With G129 I start a new career, from another place”Giallombardo stated. “Racing is my passion. I will continue on the tracks, but now supporting young riders and a whole team that trusts in a new era of motorsport in Argentina. The G129 team is convinced that we can make a difference from the races, showing that it is possible to race and take care of the environment that always welcomes us with open arms. We are very excited about this project and we went out to win “added the former pilot.

The team is sponsored by the Franco fabril, Liu Gong, Molinaro, Lambert, MC Pinturas, Lusqtof, Chemical, Horcrisa and Mones Hnos brands. In addition to having its baptism, this Sunday on the 1st date of Road Tourism, this Thursday 18 -digitally- the team and the new project were presented.

The new drivers of the G129 team. Photo: officer.

“Racing a Ford is a personal challenge. As a driver one is completing and overcoming stages. I felt that it was time to do it and challenge myself with a brand that has weight in the category,” said Nicolás Trosset Fontana, one of the pilots. “I trust all the team and work group that I have. Working together is fundamental. To have the results that we want, I know that we will have to propose a gradual work”, added.

For his part, Agustín De Brabandere, the other driver of the team, referred to this new challenge: “Being part of this team is growth. I want to give good results back to those who trusted us.”

JCH.