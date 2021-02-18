Mauro Giallombardo, champion of Road Tourism in 2012, presented the G129 Team, which will take to the track next Sunday, February 21, on the first date of TC 2021, at the Roberto Mouras racetrack in La Plata.

” With G129 I start a new career, from another place. Motorsports is my passion. I will continue on the tracks, but now supporting young riders and a whole team that trusts in a new era of motorsport in Argentina. The G129 team is convinced that we can make a difference from the races, showing that it is possible to race and take care of the environment that always welcomes us with open arms. We are very excited about this project and we went out to win ”, expressed Mauro at the official event.

Giallombardo was part of a strong clash in August 2017 when he was 27 years old that shocked the entire world of Argentine sports. A traffic accident on Route 40, near Villa La Angostura, kept him in a coma for 25 days because his Volkswagen Surán slipped on the road due to falling snow and the vehicle hit a bus head-on. The strong blow caused a head injury and he quickly underwent surgery.

Giallombardo in his presentation. Photo: G129 Press

This caused his early retirement, he had to re-learn to speak and walk, today he is still in the race, although from another place: leader of the new G129 Team.

The “129” represents Giallombardo, it is his historical number. In this way, it opens a new door to the world of motorsports as an entrepreneur and a reference for the Ford Road Tourism team. ” It’s a total reinvention of my ability to drive a car. The spirit of cars is what I had when I was driving. Together we compose a beautiful structure, I am very happy, ” Giallombardo explained.

The Volkswagen Suran, in which Giallombardo was traveling, and the Vía Bariloche bus with which he collided head-on.

” I have formed a team with each of the parts that has given me results as a pilot both the technical and mechanical part. They have a lot of passion and that is transmitted in how the car is built and hopefully it will be seen on the track. Passions in life are what really move and change people’s reality, ” La Rana said.

The members are completed with their runners, Nicolás Trosset Fontana and Agustín De Brabandere, two young pilots on the rise; Ing. Alejandro Garófalo, motorist; Gabriel Romero, TC car manager; Ariel Ortiz, car TC track manager; Mariano Giallombardo, Laboratory manager; Ing. Federico Raffo, head of TC and TC Pista engineering; Ing. Cristian Galasso, track engineer at TC and TC Pista and Nicolás Piantanida, workshop engineer.

Nicolás Trosset and Agustín De Brabandere, the new drivers. Photo: Escudería G129 Press.

As it is a highly modern team, it presents different activities so that the public can get to know it from the inside. Be a 360 co-driver (with virtual reality, to experience the adrenaline of the race), TC Day (a full day of tests as a companion), TC Virtual (mini virtual races with simulators), visits to the workshop to discover how the vehicles are assembled and improved race cars and live an experience in the pits, among other attractive initiatives.

Finally, Giallombardo, true to his style, closed with a winning message: ” I am still linked to my passion from which I work and live. See you on the podium. ”

Look also

