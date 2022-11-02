With Mauro Forghieri goes an irreplaceable part in the history of Formula 1, Ferrari and motorsport. The technical intuitions that told of a visionary mentality, a personality perennially projected to the future and never caged by the technical dictates of the time, is accompanied by an unparalleled charisma, impetuous and at the same time with a gentle soul. A character complexity that, precisely because such, outlined a humanity capable of fascinating entire generations, including the youngest, deprived of the age-related delay of the possibility of experiencing it in person. FormulaPassion.it has chosen to entrust the memory of Mauro Forghieri directly to people close to him, colleagues who in many cases are also friends, summarizing his important legacy.

Piero Ferrari

“We have been together with Mauro for many years. When we entered the Ferrari, I was in an office that adjoined him and was separated only by a glass. We have spent many days and years together, seeing each other in every moment. The best memory of him was of a man with great inner energy, that he manifested with his way of doing, with his voice. This energy he put into his work, racing and it came from a great passion. Then you can get it right or you can make a mistake, but he did it with passion and it is the best thing I remember about him. We were two different characters, he impulsive and I reflective. It was fine though when I was having meetings with my dad, who was another tough character, where I was a little moderator. My father said nothing, he approved: ‘You do, if it’s okay I’ll tell you good ‘. But he was like that, he wanted people to be free to prove they were right and that their ideas were right. But if they were wrong, he wouldn’t let it get away with it. It is not that he did not approve at the start, no one could have complained that Ferrari did not leave freedom to express their ideas, because my father let it be ”.

“Mauro was also very nice on a break or outside of work. He was able to joke and even make jokes. We met a little outside of work because we were always together in the office. His private life was in other areas. We have spent many years together. I remember it with pleasure, because I have met very few people with his energy, especially of technicians, who are always analytical, look at the smallest detail and do the math before giving an opinion. Him instead it was very instinctive and even when he didn’t know a problem with the car, something did the same, he intervened anyway. That was the beauty of her “character.”

Claudio Lombardi

“This news excites me, because Forghieri was a great character, technical and human. At the time when the engineer Ghidella was the CEO of the group, he wanted us to organize systematic meetings between the Lancia racing team and Ferrari, to exchange information. I met him on that occasion, because on a monthly-bimonthly basis I went to Maranello and we discussed a bit of everything. It was evident that he had a lot more experience than us. His great experience in the field of sports-prototypes was useful to us, because at that stage Lancia was also racing in that discipline. We have lost a great character, to which various memories are linked, such as the coexistence with Lauda also mentioned in the film Rush ”.

Cesare Fiorio

“I was surprised by the news. We certainly lived two parallel lives involved in high-level motor sport at the same time. In the meantime, I was competing in Rally and Sport-prototypes, while he was running the Ferrari Formula 1 program. I don’t know why he left Ferrari, where anyway a few years later I managed to manage many things that he previously took care of. , very well by the way. I am very sorry about this fact. He certainly he was a person involved in racing, in contact with the drivers, directing the team and he knew exactly his job. He is a person who started knowing the technical, operational, managerial part, the relationships with the pilots and with the opponents. He had a complete view of the work he did. I think we both had mutual respect and esteem ”.

Giampaolo Dallara

“I am very sorry for the loss of a friend. I am pleased to confirm that he was the best of all. He was the best because he is the one who won the most and he did it in every category. He won in Formula 1, Formula 2, with the 2-liter Sports, in endurance races, with the production derivatives of the Gran Turismo. He won in all categories, but his victory was worth much more than mine, because he really did everything with the car. Let’s not forget that the first wind tunnel, although it gave approximate results, he had designed and built it. It was the first important job he did at Ferrari and he did it when I was there, in 1961. He has always done everything with the car, including the engine. He made engines of all kinds: six, eight and twelve cylinders, flat, ninety or sixty degrees. He did all the transmissions, the suspensions, everything. The car really did it all and he was the only one: he was the creator of the complete car. I have a great deal of respect for Chapman, who was undoubtedly good, but he never made an engine, while Mauro made an infinity. I even get the impression that he has been underestimated. He was good, yes, but at doing everything: this was the difference ”.

“We used to meet every now and then when there were some nice events, including those organized by FormulaPassion. We met for some conviviality, also in Maranello at the Cavallino restaurant, which was our meeting place when we started working. There was the pleasure of remembering the past, but he also always wanted to think about what could be done next. She was an incredibly open person. He should also be considered at what age Mauro started managing the Ferrari racing department, at 27-28, and immediately started with success. He was unattainable. Forghieri’s legacy for today’s young engineers? Passion, the desire to always get involved, try new solutions, try to do something different, as he has always done throughout his life, not be satisfied with doing what you know how to do well. He was always looking for new challenges. I remember when he made the first transverse gearbox, with the aim of reducing the car’s moment of inertia and also giving the rear more aerodynamic freedom. I thought: ‘This time Mauro has stayed in it, who makes him do it, there is also a greater bevel torque and something is lost in performance’. Many had a similar opinion to mine. After four years, however, all the cars had a transverse gearbox as he had done first. It was one of the many incredible innovations that Mauro developed. He was an innovator by trade“.

Gian Carlo Minardi

“There are many memories of Mauro. From when I was lucky enough to collaborate with Ferrari, I speak of 1974, until after we remained on excellent terms, including the last Minardi Day, where he was present. “My relationship with Forghieri has had three steps. The first was in 1976, when I had a Ferrari car under management for the young Italian drivers and he came with me to Brands Hatch and Silverstone, in the two races outside the World Championship. It was there when I met him and then over the years a relationship of friendship, rather than collaboration, has been established. Then I had to deal with him when I was using the Dino engines for Formula 2 and this friendship, rather than technical, became even more accentuated. He was first of all a friend and then was a great of the twentieth century, the one who won the most titles in the sixties, seventies, eighties up to the nineties. He was a great technician, but also a great character as a man and above all as a friend. An era that ends? I believe it was already over regardless of his passing. He was the last of the greats who built everything, from the chassis to the engine: it was the father of the twelve cylinders. He is a character from another era who no longer exists today. Today the world of motorsport and industry is all specialized. There is no longer someone who does everything, for years technology and electronics have made the world change. His legacy is the fact that he knew all that is the technique of a car and should push us not to do sectoral specializations, but to be engineers and constructors in the round. I think it is not easy in today’s world, but he will remain as an example of a unique character of his kind, in his ability to diversify in various tasks “.

Ezio Zermiani

“It’s a great pain, because he was a great friend. We did a little bit of road together and a little bit of track too. I must say that among all those I met from the environment, pilots, designers, journalists, he was perhaps the one with the greatest charisma. Indeed, he was a great innovator. As a good inventor and Italian genius he ranged in all the knowledge of the technique. He was admirable how he could see how important aerodynamics was. He was able to design the engines, he understood the importance of the turbo and he even understood that the racing world was changing. Indeed, moving the engine from the front of the car to the rear was not accepted by the great Old Man. When he told me with a smile, he told me that the Old Man had said to him: ‘Excuse me engineer, but what are you telling me? An engine behind? But have you ever seen the oxen pushing the cart? ‘ He had accepted it as it was, a dazzling idea, because it was part of common sense, but he didn’t feel like going after him and telling him he was all wrong. In fact, we only got to put the engine behind after a year, because Ferrari was not convinced, just as it was not convinced of the turbo. Forghieri said it with grace and sweetness, above all managing to say that the Elder belonged to another time, but that he had had great merits in being able to develop the myth of the Cavallino. Therefore he supported him in many things and looked at him with tenderness. This amused me, because it was part of his character. At his work they called him Fury, because he had sudden spikes and wanted things to be done a certain way. He was a perfectionist, but he was sweet-hearted, kind, willing to love people and he went along with them, especially the old Ferrari ”.

“There are many episodes, even those belonging to our work. I was somehow trying to find things he couldn’t say. Once I shot a news and he said to me: ‘You picked the wrong time, you had to wait a little longer‘. I replied: ‘I had to wait for you, but not for me ‘. She made me laugh, because she told me I was right. She said: ‘In general I am attentive to things, but I am always willing to give in on those of others, never on mine’. It was this mission of total passion that made me love him even more. There was a good friendship. We dated a lot after the work we had done together, with his wife Betta as well. We were very close. From this point of view, I was struck by his way of seeing Formula 1 today and it was evident that it did not satisfy him. However, he was careful, he did not express negative judgments. Everything has its time, what seems easy to us today will not be tomorrow. He had this great intelligence of not making judgments, even if he was no longer enjoying himself as before. He no longer belonged to him, but a little like him no longer belongs to me and to all those of that generation. This is a bit like veteran syndrome. He did not give judgments, because he knew that what he is today should be thought projected to the future and he was one projected to the future. He was very careful, as his great genius gifts, because I call him by his name, always projected him towards the future. Many times he was not even understood from a technical point of view by those around him. This because he saw far away and no one could follow him“.