Mourning in Ferrari. On November 2, 2022 he died at the age of 87 a Modena the historian engineer Mauro Forghieriengineer, car designer of Formula 1 in Ferrari from 1962 to 1971 and from 1973 to 1984. With the Scuderia di Maranello he won 7 manufacturer titles and was the designer of the F1 of the world titles of Niki Lauda.

Mauro Forghieri

At the age of 87 he died in Modena Mauro Forghierithe engineer appointed by Enzo Ferrari in person at the head of the Racing Department of Maranello. In the 70s he was the architect of the successes of the Maranello team, especially with Niki Laudadesigning the very fast single-seaters of the 312 series (in particular the world championships 312 T, T2 And T4), world champions with Niki Lauda And Jody Scheckter.

Forghieri, head of the Maranello Racing Department, has won 54 GPs, 4 drivers’ world titles and 7 Constructors

In 1963 with the Ferrari 156 F1-63 from John Surtees got his first victory in F1 while in 1968, during the Belgian Grand Prix, engineer Forghieri introduced the first ones ailerons in a Formula 1 single-seater, destined in a short period of time to radically revolutionize the shape and aerodynamics of all racing cars.

Mauro Forghieri who he was

Mauro Forghieri was a mechanical engineer who has linked his career mainly with Ferrari. The relationship with the Maranello team in fact began in 1959, immediately after graduating in Mechanical engineering at the University of Bologna with the design of an engine “flat” twin cylinder. In Ferrari he was hired together with Gian Paolo Dallaraunder the direction of the engineer Carlo Chiti. Forghieri was assigned to the development of the engines, while Dallara was employed in the design of the chassis.

Mauro Forghieri was the architect of Lauda’s successes

At the end of 1961, with the dismissal of Chiti and the passage of Dallara to Maserati, Forghieri was called by Enzo Ferrarto fill the role of Head of the Technical Department for racing cars, focusing mainly on Formula 1 and to the cars of the category Sport Prototype.

Under his leadership, Ferrari won overall 54 World Grand Prix, 4 drivers ‘world titles and 7 constructors’ world titles. In the 1984due to some conflicts that arose following the restructuring of the racing team promoted by Fiat, he resigned, thus devoting himself to the design of some prototypes (like the Ferrari 408 4WD) inside the Ferrari Research and Advanced Studies office.

Ferrari 312 T designed by Mauro Forghieri with Niki Lauda at the wheel

Between the late and early 90s he also worked for Lamborghini And Bugatti. In 1994 he was summoned as an expert to testify at the death trial, on the Imola track, of the legendary Ayrton Senna.

