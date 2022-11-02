Enzo Ferrari, the founder. The man who became a myth already in life. Charismatic, with a strong character, very strong and with clear ideas. Farsighted. Who is a “visionary” to the point of knowing how to turn his dream into reality: to become a manufacturer and win races on circuits all over the world.

The Commendatore pulled the strings from Maranello, the jet set who wanted his cars went to visit him in that small town in the Modena area that had begun to be important in the world precisely for those red cars.

Mauro Forghieri, Ferrari 312B Photo by: David Phipps

The eyes on the world were those of the bespectacled Mauro Forghieri, the young engineer taken in the early 1960s when Ferrari found itself without the top management overnight for a purge:

“Some technicians had taken a position that Ferrari could not accept. And they made a mistake: they left the company – Forghieri told us -. Enzo had a problem: he took things head-on, in a positive or negative way, but then he was a man who knew how to reflect in the evening. He convinced Della Casa and Giberti to come back, finding the managers, but he didn’t have an engineer ”.

“Ferrari calls me and says a few words: ‘Mauro you have to take care of the technical part of the factory’. Inside I thought: ‘The Commendatore must have gone mad!’.

“You don’t have to worry – said Ferrari – do your job and I’ll take care of the rest”.

“But does Commendatore realize how many things I could be wrong, without any experience?”.

“For now it starts, don’t do too many things: don’t worry because I will follow you and tell you how to move”.

“In the meantime he had hired a man to be the sporting director who was Eugenio Dragoni. He was a cosmetic industrialist from Milan, very serious, even quite rich. With a certain kind of education: he was a tough man. Necessary in that period: he has made a bit of a bar to the system. And he made me a bit of a father too. It was 1962, a difficult time because we weren’t winning ”.

Mauro Forghieri fixes the rear wing of Clay Regazzoni’s Ferrari 312B Photo by: Motorsport Images

The entry of “Furia” to Ferrari happened like this: Mauro was forced to “grow up” quickly, making use of his talents as a brilliant technician and a man who knew how to tie a group. With the Drake he had an almost childlike relationship, but often also very conflictual: “I don’t know how many times he fired me and hired me”.

Someone argued that he could really be his son …

“It’s absolutely not true, but I’ll tell you this episode. When I left Ferrari for real and gave my resignation, Enzo didn’t want to accept it. And I had an interview with him like I had never had, hard but frank. He told me something that I was very sorry ”.

Mauro Forghieri with Niki Lauda in the Ferrari 312T Photo by: David Phipps

“Ferrari, if I may say it, was not a cultured man, but he had built up a solid culture by being with his collaborators. And he said to me: ‘You see Mauro, you at times bothered me because with your culture I felt a bit in difficulty’. I replied: ‘At this point let’s talk openly: I’m sorry because if there is one thing I never wanted to do it was to put her in difficulty ”.

“Rather I was the one in trouble: when she screamed, I shyly tried to raise my voice too because she had a voice that … killed anyone.”

“Ferrari understood that we had reached an open and very intimate confrontation when he said to me: ‘I would have liked a son like you, one who gets angry and who is not afraid to say what he thinks every now and then’. I remained silent like him. In that silence we felt as intimately close as ever in all those years we lived together ”.

Mauro Forghieri with Enzo Ferrari in Monza Photo by: David Phipps

“Then it is true that he had a patriarchal attitude: I never took vacations, but sometimes I disappeared for two or three days. A couple of times he had the police look for me thinking what might have happened. And in another situation I was in Portofino with Mario Vecchi: we were at the home of two very nice and nice Germans. I was gone, there were no cell phones at the time. The Commendatore had been informed by the restaurateur from the corner that I was there. He almost always managed to find me! “

“We had a really close relationship. When he got sick, I had not accepted the arrival of Fiat in Ferrari and I had given the umpteenth resignation. He did not want me to leave him, he had opened the office in Modena next to him. He cared a lot about me, even when I was bullshit and I did a lot, but we have lived some extraordinary years that have been unrepeatable “.

Thanks, Mauro. From this story that we wanted to resume a few years after your long chat, the engineer who amazed the world with his cars and innovative technical solutions does not emerge, but the greatness of a man who leaves a void in the heart of who has had the privilege of knowing him.

Hello “Fury” …