He had a heart attack Mauro Maso, which unfortunately did not give him a chance. The 42-year-old man thus lost his life while it was in the Tribunal of Venice for a cause in which he was involved, but which had not given rise to problems or concerns. He was there on the edge of land that he owned. Unfortunately no one was able to save his life: his heart stopped forever.

The 42-year-old man had a illness in the corridor of the Court of Venice. A resident of Sant’Angelo di Santa Maria di Sala, he was there on Friday 12 May for a hearing that did not cause problems or concerns due to the boundaries of the land.

The man, in the company of some acquaintances, suddenly felt ill. The doctors immediately reached the Venetian court, transferring it urgently by ambulance to theMestre hospital. Here, despite attempts at resuscitation, the 42-year-old died of a heart attack.

Many people present in court immediately rescued the 42-year-old. First the police officers present in the Court, who attempted to revive him. Unfortunately, however, despite the resuscitation attemptseven of the SUEM health personnel, the man did not make it.

He never showed signs of recovery, not even in the ambulance or in the emergency room, where he arrived shortly after on board the ambulance which in the meantime had reached the Court. The his heart stopped forever before he gets to the hospital.

According to friends and acquaintances, there had been no particular signs. Even if a month ago he had gone to the emergency room for a strange weakness that never seemed to leave him.

However, the visits made later had not highlighted anything or hinted at an imminent heart attack, which was the cause of his death.