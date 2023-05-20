Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle

05/19/2023 – 21:21

Gabriela Cid testified to the PF within the scope of the investigation that investigates the alleged inclusion of false immunization data in the Ministry of Health. She blamed her husband, Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former right-hand man, for the fraud. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, admitted that he used a false vaccination certificate against covid-19. And she blamed her husband for the fraud, according to information published in the Brazilian press.

Gabriela testified because she is being investigated in the investigation into an alleged scheme to include false vaccination data in the Ministry of Health system.

A covid vaccination card in the name of Gabriela Cid was found at her and her husband’s residence in Brasília on the same day he was arrested – she was also the subject of a search and seizure warrant, but was not detained.

Gabriela was unable to say whether other vaccination cards, in addition to the one belonging to her, were tampered with. And what was the participation of former Army major Ailton Gonçalves Moraes Barros, appointed as the operator of fraud in vaccine cards in Duque de Caxias (RJ) and who, like Cid, was also arrested on May 3.

The fraud would have been carried out by Mauro Cid when he was Bolsonaro’s assistant and consisted of including false data on vaccination of Bolsonaro and his daughter, in addition to Cid himself, Gabriela and the couple’s three daughters.

This Thursday, Cid testified to the PF, but remained silent the entire time.

Bolsonaro’s testimony

On Tuesday, Jair Bolsonaro testified to the PF as part of the same investigation. The suspicion is that the former president and members of his family and personal circle would have benefited from a scheme to insert fraudulent data into the Ministry of Health’s systems to obtain vaccination cards.

The initiative aimed to ensure the entry of investigated persons into the United States, circumventing health requirements of the American authorities.

In his testimony, Bolsonaro denied having asked for the insertion of false data in his vaccination card and that of his daughter. He also stated that the former assistant to the Presidency, Mauro Cid, his former right-hand man, never commented with him on vaccine certificates.

The former president also claimed that he only learned about the case when revealed by the press. Bolsonaro’s testimony lasted more than three hours, with the former president answering about 60 questions.

Bolsonaro said that he does not know how to work with ConectaSUS and that Mauro Cid was the one who managed his account in the application. He stated that if changes were made to the Ministry of Health’s system, they occurred “by default, without any knowledge or guidance”. He said he still does not believe that his former assistant has masterminded the criminal action.

In the statement, Bolsonaro also highlighted that he always claimed that he did not take a vaccine against covid-19 and, therefore, had no reason to issue certificates through the ministry’s system. The former president also claimed that his daughter entered the US as unvaccinated and that he does not know who manages the accounts at ConectaSUS.

