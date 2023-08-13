Reserve general Lourena Cid was nominated for the position in 2019 by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL)

Reserve general Mauro Lourena Cid held a managerial position in the Apex (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency) in the United States in 2022. His salary was around R$63,000, according to CNN Brazil. The military man is the father of Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former aide. Lourena was the target of a search and seizure on Friday (11.Aug) investigating the alleged attempt to sell gifts delivered by foreign delegations. Before going to Apex, the general headed the Army’s Department of Education. O Power360 found that Lourena Cid still maintains good contact with high-ranking members of the Force. read more:

BOLSONARO AND THE SALE OF GIFTS ABROAD

Federal Police report showed that there are indications that Bolsonaro acted “in collusion” with Mauro Cid, Marcelo Câmara, Osmar Crivelatti and Frederick Wassef to commit money laundering, embezzlement and illicit enrichment. Here’s the full of the document (3 MB).

According to the document, those involved acted to recover the luxury items from the so-called “White Gold Kit” “with the aim of concealing, from the Brazilian authorities, the evasion and illicit sale of goods abroad”. also indicated “Strong Evidence” on one “criminal scheme” on the repurchase of a Rolex watch.

Below is the PF diagram that explains the scheme:

The document produced by the corporation also showed that the lieutenant colonel, Bolsonaro’s former assistant, would have agreed with his father, General Lourena Cid, to deliver US$ 25,000 in cash to the former president.

In the messages, Cid claims that his father would be with US$ 25,000 “possibly” belonging to Bolsonaro. According to the PF report, Cid leaves “the fear of using the formal banking system was evident” to transfer the money to the former Chief Executive and suggests that the dollars be delivered “in hands” by your father.

The report indicated that General Lourena Cid would have sent items received by Bolsonaro to several specialized establishments in the United States, so that they could be evaluated for a possible sale. However, the gifts did not have the value “expected” by Cid and his father, as demonstrated in an audio message from Cid to Marcelo Câmara, Bolsonaro’s advisor.

WHAT BOLSONARO’S DEFENSE SAYS

On the night of Friday (11.Aug), Bolsonaro’s defense team issued a note denying that the former president had embezzled public assets during his term. In the statement, he stated that he “fear absolutely nothing”, since it would not have committed any irregularity. Here’s the full (110 KB).

According to the note, Bolsonaro “never appropriated or embezzled any public property, making its banking operations available to the Judiciary”.

Regarding the PF’s request to the STF for the breach of Bolsonaro’s tax and banking secrecy for the alleged embezzlement of banknotes, the defense stated that the former president would have already made the accesses available voluntarily.

“The defense of [ex] President Jair Bolsonaro voluntarily and without being prompted, petitioned the TCU — still in mid-March —, requesting the deposit of the items in that Court, until the final decision on their treatment, which in fact was done”he said.

