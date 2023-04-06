According to “Poder360”, Bolsonaro’s former assistant deposed in São Paulo and is already returning to Brasília

Former adjutant Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, testified to the PF (Federal Police) this Wednesday (5.Apr.2023) for more than 2 hours. After finishing the hearing, the military went to the airport and left for Brasília. As found out by Power360, he preferred to testify in São Paulo to avoid “harassment” from the media.



In his testimony, Cid said that the attempts to rescue the Saudi jewels seized by the Internal Revenue Service were carried out within the legality of “missions” of the Presidency’s Help of Orders.

The soldier testified at the São Paulo superintendence and was accompanied by his lawyer Rodrigo Roca. Cid’s statement follows the same narrative as Bolsonaro’s, who denied Parts are illegal.

As found out by Power360Cid also told the PF that he did not receive an order from Bolsonaro to redeem the jewels, but that he was only informed that there was a gift withheld from the Federal Revenue.



Mauro Cid and Bolsonaro were subpoenaed to testify on March 29.



3rd JEWELRY BOX

After the newspaper report The State of S. Paulopublished on March 3, reported that the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro would have tried to bring jewelry to Brazil without declaring it to the Federal Revenue, two other boxes with high value jewelry given by the government of Saudi Arabia were revealed.

On March 7, the PF (Federal Police) had access to a document showing the 2nd package of jewelry from Saudi Arabia listed as the former president’s private collection. The new document contradicts Bolsonaro’s version, which stated that the jewels donated by the Saudi government would be sent to the Union’s collection.

With the PF statement, the former president confirmed that the 2nd Chopard jewelry box was listed as a personal collection. However, he continued to deny the illegality of the pieces.

On Monday (27.Mar), another article published by Estadão revealed the existence of a 3rd jewelry box. Until then, the authorities were not aware of this other set.

Upon landing in Brazil, the items were sent to the private collection of the then president. The parts registration document states that there was no intermediary in the process and that the gift was viewed by Bolsonaro.

On June 6, 2022, according to data from the Presidency’s system, a request was made for the items to be “sent to President Jair Bolsonaro’s office”. After 2 days, it was confirmed to be “under the protection of the President of the Republic”.

Find out the items that each of the 3 jewelry boxes brought by the Bolsonaro government from Saudi Arabia contain: