A conversation intercepted by the Federal Police between Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, former assistant to former President Jair Bolsonaro, and an adviser to Michelle Bolsonaro suggests a payment orientation for expenses of the then First Lady. According to WhatsApp audios, the military expressed concern that the act reported by him would be interpreted as a cracking scheme, citing an investigation that Senator Flávio Bolsonaro was the target of in the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro. The transcription of the audios obtained by the PF was revealed by the UOL portal.

Mauro Cid was arrested on May 3 in a PF operation on fraud in vaccination certificates against covid-19 in the Ministry of Health system.

“If she (Michelle) asks you or says something or comments, it’s important to point out to her that it’s the proof she has. It’s a proof of deposit, it’s proof of payment. It’s not proof of her paying or the president paying. Did you understand? It is proof that someone is paying. So much so that we withdraw the money and give her to pay or who knows who pays there. So there is no way to prove that this money effectively comes out of the president’s account”, said Mauro Cid, on November 25, 2020, to Giselle dos Santos Carneiro da Silva, advisor to the then first lady, according to audio obtained by the PF.

“It’s the same thing with Flávio”, said Mauro Cid to Giselle in another part of the audio, reinforcing his concern with the case.

According to UOL, also based on the investigation by the PF, a company that had public contracts during the Bolsonaro administration, Cedro do Libano Comércio de Madeiras e Materials, would have made, in 2022, a series of transfers to a military man who worked with Mauro Cid in the Orders Assistance of the Presidency of the Republic.

According to the PF, second sergeant Luis Marcos dos Reis made at least 12 deposits into an account of the then first lady’s aunt on four occasions, between April and June 2022. The deposits had the same amount: R$ 2,840.00. Cedro do Libano Trade in Woods and Materials has contracts with the Development Company of the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys (Codevasf).

To UOL, the defense of Bolsonaro and Michelle says that there are no irregularities in the transactions and denies that Codevasf resources were used to pay expenses of the former first lady. “Miss Michelle does not know this aide-de-camp (Sergeant Dos Reis) and is unaware that he has made payments to her,” said lawyer Fábio Wajngarten, who was head of the Communications Secretariat during the Bolsonaro administration.

password loan

On May 3, the PF carried out a search and seizure warrant at Bolsonaro’s house, in Brasília, and arrested former assistant Mauro Cid. According to the PF, the suspects acted to insert false data on vaccination against covid-19 into the Ministry’s system. The operation was by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court.

The vaccination certificates for Bolsonaro and his 12-year-old daughter Laura were allegedly tampered with on the eve of the family’s trip to the US in December.

In a statement to the PF, obtained by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, the head of the vaccination center in the city of Duque de Caxias, where Bolsonaro’s vaccines were registered, Cláudia Helena Acosta Rodrigues da Silva said that she lent her password to the secretary of Government of the municipality, João Carlos de Sousa Brecha, to exclude vaccination data, without knowing that it was the former president.

Cláudia would have said that she did not receive the list of CPFs that had vaccination data excluded and that Sousa Brecha would have justified the loan of the password by saying that he did not want to “get her involved in problems, since they were relevant and well-known people”.

Brecha was arrested on the same day as Mauro Cid. The secretary is accused of including false vaccination data in Jair Bolsonaro’s records on ConectaSUS.