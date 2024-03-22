Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/22/2024 – 21:53

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid reaffirmed this Friday (22) to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) the content of the plea bargain he signed with the Federal Police (PF). Jair Bolsonaro's former aide-de-camp was called to give a statement after Veja magazine published audios in which the military officer criticized the actions of Minister Alexandre de Moraes and the Federal Police.

During the hearing, Mauro Cid confirmed that he sent an audio message to friends in an “outburst” tone. Contrary to what he said in the messages, the soldier also reaffirmed that he spontaneously decided to denounce the facts he witnessed during the Bolsonaro government and that there was no pressure from the PF or the Judiciary to make the accusations.

In the early afternoon today, Cid received prison sentence after being heard. The arrest was determined for failure to comply with precautions imposed by Moraes and for obstruction of justice when talking about the accusation in the audios with third parties.

According to the Veja report, Cid stated that he was pressured by the PF to report episodes of which he was not aware or “which did not happen”. The former assistant also stated, according to the publication, that the Attorney General's Office and Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the investigations into the soldier at the STF, have a “ready narrative” and were just waiting for the right moment to “arrest everyone ”.

Defense

After the publication of Veja's article, Mauro Cid's defense, in a statement, did not deny the authenticity of the audios. The lawyers said that the statements “are nothing more than an outburst in which he reports the difficult moment and the personal, family and professional anguish he is going through, resulting from the investigation and the effects it produces on society, family members and colleagues in uniform.” .