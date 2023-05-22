Bolsonaro’s former assistant will be heard, at 3:30 pm, by video call at the barracks where he is being held in Brasília

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, former aide-de-camp Jair Bolsonaro (PL), must testify to the PF (Federal Police) this Monday (May 22, 2023) about the Saudi jewelry case.



The military will be heard, at 3:30 pm, by video call at the BPEB (Police Battalion of the Army of Brasília). The survey is conducted by researchers from São Paulo.

the deposition was marked for May 3rd at 9 am. However, on the same day of the hearing, Cid was arrested in the inquiry that investigates fraud in vaccination cards.

In the previous statement on the case, made on April 5, Cid said that the attempts to rescue Saudi jewels seized by the Federal Revenue Service were made within the legalityas “missions” of the Presidency’s Help of Orders. On the same date, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) also testified in Brasilia in the same inquiry.

The former aide-de-camp has already given testimony to the PF on 3 occasions: two for card fraud and one for jewelry. This Monday’s statement (22.May) will be the 2nd time that Cid testifies within the scope of the inquiry that investigates the attempt by the Bolsonaro government to enter Brazil with Saudi jewels without declaring them to the Federal Revenue Service.