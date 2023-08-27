Jair Bolsonaro’s former assistant was summoned again by the corporation to talk about the hacker invasion of the CNJ

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, former assistant to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), must return to testify to the Federal Police (Federal Police) on Monday (28.Aug.2023) to talk about attempted attacks on the CNJ (National Council of Justice). It is the 2nd testimony of the military in a 2-day interval in the investigation that investigates attempts by hacker Walter Delgatti Neto to invade internal justice systems. Cid will testify again on Thursday (31.Aug.2023), this time about the alleged attempt to sell gifts received by Bolsonaro from foreign delegations.