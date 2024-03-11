Bolsonaro's former aide-de-camp spoke about the alleged coup plan orchestrated by allies of the former president's government

The former aide-de-camp Jair Bolsonaro (PL), lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid, left the PF (Federal Police) around midnight after testifying for around 9 hours this Monday (11.mar.2024). The military man was interviewed about an alleged coup d'état plan to keep Bolsonaro as President in 2022. He arrived at the hearing at around 2:49 pm. The testimony collected will be compared with information given by the former commanders of the Army and the FAB (Brazilian Air Force), General Freire Gomes and Lieutenant-Brigadier Baptista Júnior, respectively.