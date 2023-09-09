Jair Bolsonaro’s former aide has been imprisoned in the Army Police Battalion, in Brasília (DF), since May 3

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid left this Saturday (September 9, 2023), approximately at 14:30 am, the Army Police Battalion, in Brasília (DF). Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), granted provisional freedom to the former assistant Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with precautionary measures, and approved a plea bargain agreement. Here’s the full of the decision (PDF – 172 kB).

When leaving the building, Cid was accompanied by his lawyer, Cezar Bitencourt, who entered the Battalion to pick him up. Neither of them spoke to journalists.

The soldier has been in preventive detention since May 3rd due to an investigation investigating the insertion of false data on vaccination cards. In the decision, Moraes imposes the following precautionary measures on Cid:

use of an electronic ankle bracelet;

limitation on leaving the house on weekends and at night;

removal from duties in the Army;

presentation within 48 hours to the district of origin and, subsequently, weekly on Mondays;

ban on leaving the country and delivery of the passport within 5 days;

suspension of gun possession and CAC (Collector, Sport Shooter and Hunter) registration;

ban on the use of social networks; It is

prohibition of communicating with others investigated in the case, with the exception of the woman, her father and her daughter.

The minister says that the maintenance of Cid’s prison is not revealed “adequate and proportionate” according to the statements given by the soldier and the isolation of the others being investigated.

“At the current procedural moment, the closure of numerous investigations by the Federal Police and the hearing of the person being investigated, 3 times and after his incommunicability with the other people being investigated was declared, indicate the unnecessary maintenance of preventive detention, as there is no longer any of the exceptional and reasonably foreseen hypotheses in the legislation that allow the relativization of the freedom to come and go for the purposes of criminal investigation”says the magistrate.