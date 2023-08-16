Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2023 – 21:49

Lawyer Cezar Roberto Bitencourt took over this Tuesday, 15, the defense of Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, former assistant to the Presidency in the Jair Bolsonaro government.

The contract was closed tonight. The criminalist confirmed the information to the Estadão and he added that he has not yet heard about the inquiry. He hopes to start reading the case tomorrow.

Bitencourt is a Professor of Criminal Law and an experienced lawyer. In 2017, he defended then-federal deputy Rodrigo Rocha Loures (PMDB-PR), the “man with the suitcase”, accused of intermediating the transfer of R$500,000 in bribes from JBS to former president Michel Temer.

It is the second change in defense of the lieutenant colonel since he came under investigation by the Federal Police. Initially, Mauro Cid’s lawyer was Rodrigo Roca, who defended Senator Flávio Bolsonaro in the case of the cracks and is close to the former president’s family.

Roca was replaced by criminalist Bernardo Fenelon, who left investigations last week claiming that, for reasons of “intimate nature”, he had to leave the case.

The team at Bernardo Fenelon’s office also defended the wife of the former aide-de-camp, Gabriela Cid, who, like her husband, is being investigated in the investigation into the falsification of data on the covid-19 vaccine. In testimony to the PF in May, she confessed to having used a false card to enter the United States, but attributed the fraud to her husband, indicating that he could take the blame for the crimes. With the change of lawyers, it is uncertain whether the strategy will be maintained.

Cezar Roberto Bitencourt has already made public statements and written articles against the award-winning instrument. In a text published in 2017 on the Consultor Jurídico portal, entitled Award-winning delation is a legal but unethical favor, the lawyer called collaborations an “odd figure”. “It is not possible to admit, ethically, without any questioning, rewarding a delinquent who, in order to obtain a certain advantage, ‘demonises’ his partner”, he wrote.