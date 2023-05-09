Army released details of the cell where Bolsonaro’s former aide is imprisoned, located in a barracks in Brasília

Former adjutant Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, has been receiving visits from his family and close military personnel. As found out by Power360, officers from the Coter (Land Operations Command) went to visit him. The unit was where the officer was working, since he was barred from taking over the 1st BAC (Command Action Battalion) in Goiânia (GO).

The Army released a note (read the full text at the end of the article) with details of the cell where Cid is being held. The lieutenant colonel was taken to the BEPEB (Police Battalion of the Brasília Army) after giving testimony to the PF (Federal Police).

Regarding the cell, the Army reported that the room in which Cid is being held has:

a single bed;

1 closet;

a side table.

“The military receives breakfast, lunch, dinner and supper, which are held in the same room where they are collected”completed the Force.

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, known as Colonel Cid, was arrested on Wednesday (May 3, 2023) in a PF operation investigating the insertion of false data in vaccination cards against covid-19. Bolsonaro was the target of searches and seizures.

On the morning of Wednesday (May 3, 2023), the PF launched an operation to investigate an alleged fraud scheme in vaccination data for Bolsonaro and family members. In all, the corporation served 16 search and seizure warrants and 6 preventive arrest warrants, 1 in Rio de Janeiro and 5 in the federal capital.

Officers carried out searches and seizures at Bolsonaro’s house in Jardim Botânico, in Brasilia. The former president was at the residence at the time of the searches and his cell phone was seized.

the lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former assistant, was arrested. In addition to him, 5 other people were arrested. Read the names:

military police Max William, Bolsonaro’s security;

army military Sergio Cordeiro, Bolsonaro’s security;

army sergeant Luís Marcos dos Reis, Bolsonaro advisor;

Municipal Secretary of Government of Duque de Caxias (RJ), Joao Carlos Brecha ;

former army major Ailton Gonçalves Barros .

Operation Venire was launched in digital militia survey which is being processed by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) under the report of the minister Alexandre de Moraes.

In note (full – 174 KB), the PF reported that the changes to the cards took place from November 2021 to December 2022 and resulted in the “alteration of the truth about a legally relevant fact, that is, the condition of immunized against covid-19 of the beneficiaries”.

In response, Bolsonaro stated that “does not exist” tampering with his vaccination card and who never asked him for proof of immunization to “getting nowhere”. He said that his daughter Laura, 12 years old, was also not vaccinated against covid-19. According to him, only Michelle Bolsonaro took Janssen’s immunizer in the United States.

