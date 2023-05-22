Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

05/22/2023 – 11:57 am

Share



Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, former assistant in the Bolsonaro government, has a new testimony scheduled this Monday, 22nd, this time in the case of the jewels revealed by the Estadão. The investigation is conducted by the Federal Police superintendence in São Paulo. He must be heard by videoconference.

The deposition was scheduled on the day he was arrested preventively in Operation Venire, which is why it had to be rescheduled.

Cid will be questioned for the second time in the inquiry. He was already heard for about three hours at the beginning of last month, when he confirmed that he received a request from former president Jair Bolsonaro to try to recover the jewels withheld by the Federal Revenue.

Bolsonaro has also given his version. The former president claimed that he called his assistants to avoid an alleged ‘diplomatic embarrassment’ and that he only found out about the existence of the jewels in 2022 – a year after the seizure at the Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo.

The set of necklace, ring, pair of earrings and watch in white gold and diamonds by the Swiss brand Chopard, valued at R$ 16.5 million, was a gift from the Saudi Arabian regime. Two other kits, with a watch, pen, Islamic rosary and cufflinks, were also made public.

A delegation from the Ministry of Mines and Energy tried to bring jewelry into Brazil without declaring it. The suspicion is that they would be destined for Bolsonaro, circumventing the law that requires the return of gifts to the Union’s collection. The investigation is conducted by Chief Adalto Machado.

Mauro Cid would be heard last week in another inquiry, about a fraud scheme in covid-19 vaccine certificates. He presented himself at the PF headquarters, in Brasília, but decided to remain silent and did not respond to the investigators’ questions.























