Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, former presidential aide-de-camp in the Jair Bolsonaro government, denied in a statement this Friday, 22, that he had been coerced in his award-winning collaboration.

He was heard by an assistant judge from the office of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), after audios were made public in which he suggested that he had been pressured by the Federal Police to confirm a “ready narrative”.

“There was never any induction into responses. No member of the federal police coerced him into saying something that would not have happened,” he said this afternoon.

Mauro Cid also denied having leaked the audio. He stated that he made an “outburst” in a private conversation and that he does not know how the message was spread. He also said he doesn't remember exactly who he spoke to.



#Mauro #Cid #denies #coercion #whistleblowing #audios #39outburst39 #read #statement